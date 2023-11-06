Tipper driver electrocuted to death

Tribune News Service

Ambala, November 5

A tipper driver was electrocuted to death after the vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires on the Ambala-Jagadhri road. The vehicle caught fire in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Ugala village of Ambala.

The driver had come to offload sand at a site near an eatery when the incident happened.

Mullana SHO Surender Singh said, “The vehicle came in contact with high-tension wires and when the driver tried to come out of the vehicle, he was electrocuted. Since the vehicle caught fire, the body also got burnt.”

