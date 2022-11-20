Tipper falls into gorge at Morni, 1 dead

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 19

A person was killed, while another suffered serious injuries after a tipper carrying sand fell into a 100-ft-deep gorge near Ramsar village in the Morni block here today.

The deceased has been identified as Bhag Singh, a helper and a resident of Khartaiya. Vikram Singh, the tipper driver and a resident of Khartaiya, sustained injuries.

They were rushed to a health centre in Morni where doctors declared Bhag Singh dead. Vikram Singh was referred to the General Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where his condition was stated to be critical.

According to information, the tipper carrying sand for the construction of a house in Ramsar village, falling under the Bhaj Jabyal panchayat, rolled down a gorge after the driver lost control over the vehicle this afternoon.

After receiving information, a police team, led by Morni police post in-charge Jitender Singh, reached the site. They took out the helper’s body with the help of villagers.