Tipper runs over 32-year-old biker in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, November 30

A 32-year-old biker was crushed under the wheels of a tipper near Ramgarh on the Ramgarh-Dera Bassi Road this morning.

Deceased Sunder, a father of two and a resident of Phase 11, was coming from the Mubarikpur side and going towards Morthikri when an old tipper, without the registration plates, rammed into the motorcycle head-on.

The victim died on the spot, while the tipper driver fled the scene. The police took the body into possession and kept it in the mortuary of the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital. A case has been registered in this regard.