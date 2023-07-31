Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, July 30
A tipsy driver rammed his car into a parked vehicle outside a house in Sector 46, damaging the vehicle and an electricity pole, yesterday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed outside the house.
The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Karnal, was driving under the influence of liquor.
Rahul Jindal reported that he rushed out after hearing a loud sound around 6 am and found that a vehicle had crashed into his new car. His car was badly damaged. The tipsy driver hit an electric pole, which got uprooted, before ramming into the parked vehicle.
A case under Section 279 and 427 of the IPC and Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
The suspect was arrested and later released on bail.
