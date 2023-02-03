Tipsy driver rams car into boundary wall of university

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

A Nayagaon resident, who was driving a car in an inebriated condition reportedly, rammed the vehicle into the boundary wall of Panjab University (PU) on the road separating Sector 14 and 25 last night. The man stated that he was being chased by a few assailants in an SUV when he met with the accident. However, the police said his claims were being verified.

Vineet Thakur reported that he was leaving the Community Centre, Sector 37, when a red SUV arrived there and from eight to 10 assailants tried to open his car. He, however, managed to escape from the spot.

Thakur said the assailants started chasing him. On reaching the road separating Sector 14 and 25, he lost control over the car and it rammed into the boundary wall. The assailants, meanwhile, fled the spot.

The PU security staff, who were on night patrol duty, rushed to the spot. The police were informed about the incident, following which at team reached the spot and started investigation.

The police said a medical examination of the car driver was conducted at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, and it was found he was driving under the influence of liquor. A case has been registered against him at the Sector 11 police station.