 ‘Tipsy’ youths stab ASI in Chandigarh's Sector 46, three nabbed : The Tribune India

‘Tipsy’ youths stab ASI in Chandigarh's Sector 46, three nabbed

‘Tipsy’ youths stab ASI in Chandigarh's Sector 46, three nabbed

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

An ASI of the UT police was stabbed by a group of miscreants outside the police beat box in Sector 46 on Thursday night. Three suspects have been arrested in this regard.

ASI Darshan Singh along with Constable Joginder Singh was on foot patrol when they saw a few inebriated youths creating nuisance near a liquor vend at around 11.15 pm.

The two tried to question the suspects, but they fled the scene. However, the cops caught hold of one of them, Aman, as he tried to flee on a motorcycle. Aman was taken to the police beat box for questioning. The police said soon other suspects arrived outside the beat box and tried to intimidate the cops.

Attacked outside beat box

  • ASI Darshan Singh and a constable on foot patrol saw inebriated youths creating nuisance near a liquor vend around 11.15 pm
  • They tried to question suspects, but they fled. However, cops nabbed one and took him to beat box for questioning
  • Soon other suspects arrived outside beat box; one of them caught hold of ASI while another stabbed him before fleeing

As the cops along with Aman emerged from the beat box, the miscreants attacked them in a bid to rescue the suspect. The police said one of the suspects, Veeru, alias Kanche, caught hold of the ASI, while another stabbed him in the stomach.

Despite the injury, the ASI didn’t let go of Aman, following which his accomplices fled the scene.

The Police Control Room was informed after which a PCR vehicle reached the scene and took the ASI to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered.

Aman was arrested and today produced in a local court, which remanded him in three-day police custody.

Later in the evening, two more suspects, identified as Veeru and Vishal, were arrested. They will be produced in the court on Monday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

4 killed as car hits bus on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

2
Diaspora

Temple vandalised in Canada's Brampton

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

4
Punjab

Indira Gandhi 'allowed' Bhindranwale to become Frankenstein monster: Man who led Operation Bluestar

5
Nation

Italian woman passenger punches crew member, creates ruckus on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight; arrested

6
Diaspora

Pakistan-based Sikh man alleges local Muslims threatened to kill him and his daughters; posts video

7
Business

Adani Group gets $400 million investment from UAE royals in share sale as Hindenburg war intensifies

8
Haryana

New Faridabad dumping site finalised, tender for boundary wall floated

9
Nation

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: PGI adds another feather to its cap

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

8 charred to death in massive fire at multi-storey building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Sitharaman

Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman

Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey

The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...

Asaram gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC

Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...


Cities

View All

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in city

Traffic police to crack whip on encroachments in Amritsar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau begins evaluating ex-Dy CM OP Soni's assets

Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi

JAC to intensify stir over Centralised admission portal, retirement age row

BJP holds meet to chalk out strategy

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh: G20 delegates witness North India's vivid food, traditions and culture

Chandigarh MC to manage all 89 parking lots till new agency selected

Coordinated policies needed to meet global challenges: Narendra Singh Tomar

Will take up issue of more grants for Chandigarh MC with Centre, says Banwarilal Purohit

Lt Col HS Chahal re-elected president of Golf Club

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

2020 Delhi riots: SC irked over police seeking adjournment, says alternative arrangements needed

On education trip, 24 students hurt in Delhi accident

In a call to police, mentally challenged man threatens to kill Arvind Kejriwal

Income tax raids held on 2 Jalandhar pastors

Income tax raids held on premises of 2 Jalandhar pastors

Key demands met, protesters lift dharna at Lakhanpal village

Jalandhar: Ex-CPS and BJP leader KD Bhandari booked for abetment to suicide

Rain adds to woes of Latifpura oustees

Caught on camera: Robbers snatch cellphone from 2 girls

Miscreants rob ~50K, liquor from village shop

Miscreants rob Rs 50K, liquor from village shop

BDPO caught taking Rs 25K bribe

Three arrested in theft cases

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Thieves target sealed liquor vend at Gill Chowk; 4 nabbed

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala

PSOU marks Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary

YPS Foundation Day: Play ‘Ammi’, cricket match enthral audience