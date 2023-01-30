‘Tipsy’ youths stab ASI in Chandigarh's Sector 46, three nabbed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

An ASI of the UT police was stabbed by a group of miscreants outside the police beat box in Sector 46 on Thursday night. Three suspects have been arrested in this regard.

ASI Darshan Singh along with Constable Joginder Singh was on foot patrol when they saw a few inebriated youths creating nuisance near a liquor vend at around 11.15 pm.

The two tried to question the suspects, but they fled the scene. However, the cops caught hold of one of them, Aman, as he tried to flee on a motorcycle. Aman was taken to the police beat box for questioning. The police said soon other suspects arrived outside the beat box and tried to intimidate the cops.

As the cops along with Aman emerged from the beat box, the miscreants attacked them in a bid to rescue the suspect. The police said one of the suspects, Veeru, alias Kanche, caught hold of the ASI, while another stabbed him in the stomach.

Despite the injury, the ASI didn’t let go of Aman, following which his accomplices fled the scene.

The Police Control Room was informed after which a PCR vehicle reached the scene and took the ASI to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered.

Aman was arrested and today produced in a local court, which remanded him in three-day police custody.

Later in the evening, two more suspects, identified as Veeru and Vishal, were arrested. They will be produced in the court on Monday.