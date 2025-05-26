Tiranga Yatra taken out

Mission Fateh organisation held a grand Tiranga Yatra in Sector 17 in which many prominent Sikh groups from the city participated. Participants marched proudly holding National Flags in an inspiring display of patriotism and national unity.

The area resonated with slogans like ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. The event began with the playing of patriotic songs, followed by a massive rally that drew participation from people of all age groups. The organisation emphasised that the primary aim of the march was to awaken the youth to their national responsibilities and to honour the sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces.

Similar march was also organised in Sector 56, Chandigarh.