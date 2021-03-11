Tiranga Yatra today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Political Science will organise a Tiranga Yatra in collaboration with the Department of Library & Information Science, Department of Philosophy, Department of Public Administration and Department of Gandhian & Peace Studies here on August 12 at 11 am. The yatra will be taken out from the Arts Block-IV to Gandhi Bhawan as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme.