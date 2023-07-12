Tisha, Mehtaab claim table tennis titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

Tisha and Mehtaab claimed girls’ U-11 and boys’ U-11 titles, respectively, during the first Chandigarh State Table Tennis Tournament organised at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. In the girls’ under-11 final, Tisha recorded a comeback (9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-4 and 11-7) win over Garvita to grab the title. In the semi-finals, Tisha defeated Trishi (4-11, 11-3, 11-7, 6-11 and 11-5), while Garvita overpowered Avni (11-8, 11-5 and 11-8). In the quarterfinals, Garvita defeated Mahika (11-6, 11-3 and 11-6), Tisha ousted Aarohi (11-5, 11-3 and 11-6), Trishi outplayed Idhika (11-7, 11-3 and 12-10) and Avni defeated Arpita (11-7, 11-6 and 11-5).

Besides, Mehtaab won the boys’ under-11 final by defeating Mehul (11-8, 2-11, 16-14 and 12-10). In the semis, Mehtaab beat Naitik (11-4, 11-4 and 11-2) and Mehul overpowered Akshit (9-11, 11-2, 11-5 and 11-1). In the quarterfinals, Naitik prevailed over Divit (18-16, 8-11, 11-7 and 11-7), Mehul ousted Vatsal (11-3, 11-2 and 11-4), Akshit overcame Fatehveer (3-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7 and 12-10) and Mehtaab defeated Nivaan (13-11, 11-7 and 11-7).