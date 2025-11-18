To curb littering, civic body ‘shames’ offenders in Manimajra, slaps fine

Acting on the directions of the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, a special cleanliness enforcement drive was launched today to curb littering in public spaces.

People were encouraged to photograph individuals throwing waste in open areas and submit the location details through the municipal corporation app. After verification by the area inspector, challans were issued to the offenders. To motivate public participation, informants are being rewarded with Rs 250 for every verified report.

As part of this campaign, today a unique awareness activity was carried out in ward No. 5 (Mori Gate) and Ward No. 6 (Gobindpura) of Manimajra area.

Accompanied by traditional ‘dhols’, officials visited the residences of individuals captured littering. Offenders were publicly confronted, handed back the garbage they had thrown and issued challans of Rs 13,401 each on the spot.

This impactful approach aimed to instil a sense of responsibility and embarrassment among habitual violators. Municipal corporation sanitary inspector Davinder Rohilla led the enforcement proceedings at Manimajra area.

MC Commissioner Amit Kumar appealed to residents to refrain from dumping waste in public places. He emphasised proper segregation and disposal of garbage only at the designated corporation-operated vehicles. He noted that the people were now vigilant and technologically empowered, actively uploading photographic evidence of violations on the MC app, ensuring strict penalties for offenders.

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Jasbir Singh Bunty has strongly opposed the move of the MC to beat drums outside the houses of people who throw garbage in order to publicly shame them. He stated that insulting any citizen — whether young or old, rich or poor — sets a wrong precedent, and the Congress does not support such actions in any form.

In his official statement, Bunty said, “Our aim is to keep Chandigarh clean, not to embarrass or humiliate people. Cleanliness comes through awareness and citizen participation, not through public shaming.”

He appealed to the citizens that if anyone is seen throwing garbage in public places, their photo or information should be shared with the municipal corporation so that the area inspector could visit the spot and counsel the person to follow the rules and not repeat such behaviour.

The Congress made it clear that it fully supported making Chandigarh clean and beautiful through public awareness and positive participation, without humiliating any resident.