To ease traffic, four-lane flyover proposed from PGI to Sarangpur: Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria

To decongest traffic, the UT administration has proposed a four-lane flyover from PGIMER to Sarangpur, said Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria while addressing a gathering at Parade Ground, to celebrate the 79th Independence Day here yesterday.

He said the 1.3-km long flyover would be constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 90 crore to ease traffic on the road. He added that work on the proposed flyover at the Tribune Chowk would also be started to get rid of frequent traffic jams.

He further said that the UT Estate Office had reclaimed nearly 55 acres of government land worth Rs 2,500 crore from encroachers.

The Administrator first laid a wreath at the War Memorial, Bougainvillea Garden, in memory of all members of the armed forces who gave up their life for the country.

The celebrations began at Parade Ground after Kataria unfurled the national flag and inspected the Guard of Honour. This was followed by a march-past by various contingents of Police and NCC cadets participating in the Independence Day parade.

Kataria extended greetings to everyone and paid homage to the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters, especially highlighting the vital role of Punjab in the freedom struggle.

Addressing a gathering at Parade Ground, he emphasised India's unwavering stance against terrorism and lauded the swift and decisive military responses, including Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

Remembering the great revolutionaries, he paid rich tributes to the nation’s great freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Lokmanya Tilak and countless known and unknown heroes who made the supreme sacrifice for India’s independence. He particularly acknowledged the heroic contributions of Punjab — home to legends like Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha and Madan Lal Dhingra.

Highlighting the key achievements of Chandigarh’s development, the Governor elaborated on recent achievements in law enforcement, education, governance, environment and health infrastructure. He spoke about the successful rollout of the new criminal justice system, power sector reforms and initiatives such as free uniforms, recruitment of teachers and the enhancement of school facilities. He praised Chandigarh’s environmental efforts, including rooftop solar expansion and a floating solar plant at Sector 39, while also noting progress in e-governance, public safety, sanitation and digital services.

A special highlight of this year’s celebrations was the meaningful inclusion of 50 hearing and speech-impaired individuals, who witnessed the parade with arrangements for real-time interpretation in sign language, ensuring their complete understanding and participation in the event.

He awarded commendation certificates to 34 employees of the Chandigarh Administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. He also conferred Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished/meritorious services to 24 Chandigarh Police personnel on Independence Day. Three employees from Chandigarh Police were awarded the President Police Medal.

The Chandigarh Police District- 1, Male, received the overall best award in the parade. The first prize in the category of Military forces/Police contingent went to Chandigarh Police -1, Male; second position was bagged by IRB, Female; and Punjab Police Platoon-Male came third.

In the category of Home Guard/Fire Brigade/Civil Defence, the first prize was bagged by Chandigarh Fire Services, second position was bagged by Chandigarh Home Guard and Chandigarh Civil Defence came third. In NCC contingents, NCC Army wing bagged the first position, NCC Army Wing Girls Wing came second and NCC Naval Wing Chandigarh came third.

In the category of Ambulance Brigade/Road Safety/Platoon Scouts/Guides, the first prize was bagged by GMSS-22 Guide Girls; GMHS-32 Girls won the second position, GMSSS Girls Road Safety came third. In the School Band category, Sacred Heart-26 bagged the first position and Sacred Heart School came second. In Cultural Operation Sindoor volunteers bagged the first position.