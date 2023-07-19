To pay off debt, man takes to peddling, held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

A failed businessman was arrested by the District Crime Cell of the UT police for allegedly possessing 74.74 gm of heroin, a country made pistol and three live cartridges. The police said the accused was driving an SUV when he was intercepted at a checkpoint in Sector 32.

He was identified as Deepak Kumar, alias Deepu (28), a native of Ferozepur, presently residing in Sector 32. A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered against him at Sector 34 police station.

During interrogation, the accused revealed he was running a restaurant, Bargain Burger in Phase-VII, Mohali, but due to loss of around Rs 15 lakh, he had to shut the venture around two years ago. To pay off his debt, the accused started selling drugs.

The police said Deepak disclosed that he was getting threat calls from one Kali Rajput, an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, due to which he procured a pistol for his safety.