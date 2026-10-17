Toddler dies after being hit by Thar

A two-year-old boy died after being hit by a Thar near his house in Zirakpur on October 13.

The child, Aarishaan, was seriously injured in the accident and rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him dead. On a complaint by his father, Mohammad Aslam, the police have registered a case against the driver, Rustam, under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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In his complaint, Aslam, a labourer working in Mohali, said he stayed at a relative’s house after work, along with his wife, Shabnam, and their son. He received a call from his wife around 6 pm on October 13, informing him that Aarishaan had been hit by a Thar while playing in the street around 5.30 pm.

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He alleged that the driver, Rustam, was present at the hospital with five to seven other persons and claimed that the child had died after falling from the roof. The allegations are yet to be verified.

According to the complainant, his wife had also provided the police with the registration number of the vehicle involved in the accident.

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The boy’s family lodged a complaint with the Zirakpur police on October 15.