Toddler, granny die in mishap near Chhat

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, June 17

A 10-month-old child and his grandmother died while the mother suffered injuries after their car was hit by a pickup at the Chhat light points early in the morning today. The pickup driver was also injured.

Narinder Singh, 62, of Ropar, who was driving the car, said his wife Kuldeep Kaur (55) was in the front co-passenger seat carrying her grandson, Gurkirat Singh, while his daughter-in-law, Rsjneet Kaur, was sitting behind on their way to Delhi around 4:15 am. As they reached the Chhat light points, a pickup, coming from Zirakpur, hit the car.

Passersby rushed the victims to a nearby hospital. The toddler died on the spot, while Kuldeep succumbed at the hospital. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, local residents complained that the traffic lights remained switched off most of the time at the spot at night.