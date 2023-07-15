Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 14

A one-year-old girl was allegedly run over by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Sector 37. The police said the victim’s mother, a resident of Kansal, reported that the SUV hit her daughter near a gurdwara in the locality.

The girl was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The police said following an investigation, they found out that 69-year-old Nathi Ram, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, was behind the wheel when the vehicle ran over the girl.

A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Nathi Ram at Sector 39 police station. He was arrested and later released on bail.