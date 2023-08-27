Toilet block inaugurated in Sector 46, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 26

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra today inaugurated a toilet block at a market in Sector 46 in the presence of area councillor Gurpreet Singh and members of the local residents’ welfare associations.

Renovated at a cost of Rs 8.77 lakh, the toilet block has facilities for children and transgender persons as well. Besides, sanitary pads and sanitary incinerators would be available in the women’s toilets.

Speaking on the occasion, Mitra said the toilet blocks in markets and parks are geotagged and could be located on Google Maps. She said QR codes have been installed at each block. A visitor can scan the code to report a problem, such as water leakage or missing taps.

MC readies proposal to reconstruct five toilets

A proposal has been made for the reconstruction of five old public toilets in Sector 22.

A sum of Rs 51.95 lakh has been set aside for the reconstruction of the lavatories. This agenda will be placed before the General House of Municipal Corporation on Tuesday for consideration and approval.

“The fixtures of the public toilet blocks have been damaged. The damaged roofs leak during the rainy season. There are no separate toilets for differently abled and transgender persons,” said the agenda.

“The new toilets include separate provisions for male, female, differently abled and transgender persons. The work is to dismantle the existing structures and reconstruct (them) as per the latest specifications and architectural drawings issued by the Department of Urban Planning, Chandigarh Administration,” it further read.