Top baker fined Rs 1 lakh for selling atta-suji rusk packet containing flies

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Mohali has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Nik Bakers, Jubilee Walk, Sector 70, as compensation for mental agony, harassment, and deficiency in service to Sector 78 resident Sarpreet Kaur.

The complainant, a housewife, had placed an online food order on September 8, 2025, through Zomato for atta bread, multigrain bread, and atta suji rusk. Upon receiving the order, the complainant found that the sealed packet of atta suji rusk contained flies and insects, making it unfit for human consumption.

The complainant’s husband raised a complaint with Nik Bakers on September 9, 2025, through email, but instead of admitting negligence, Nik Bakers shifted the blame to Zomato. Upon receiving commission’s notice, Nik Bakers failed to file its written statement within the statutory period of 45 days.

“Nik Baker’s being manufacturer of food items cannot be permitted to supply contaminated and unhygienic food to consumers for eating. Therefore, higher compensation is required to be imposed. It is held that the opposite party’s act of selling contaminated food amounts to negligence, deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” the order read.

The commission directed Nik Bakers to pay Rs 80,000 to the complainant as compensation for mental agony, harassment, and deficiency in service within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of copy of this order failing which the aforesaid amount would carry interest at the rate of nine per cent per annum from the date of passing this order till actual payment to the complainant.

The order further stated: “Nik Bakers is further directed to deposit Rs 20,000 in the PGI Poor Patient Relief Fund and submit the receipt with this commission.”