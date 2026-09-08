Top cop conducts surprise inspections at Panchkula police stations, warns against negligence

Police Commissioner of Panchkula Pankaj Nain conducted surprise inspections of police stations and posts across the district on Tuesday, reviewing cleanliness, record management and law-and-order arrangements on the ground.

Nain visited the Sector-20 Police Station, Cyber Crime Police Station, and Sector-19 and Sector-21 police posts. He personally inspected rooftops of a police station to check cleanliness arrangements and, with the monsoon in mind, directed staff to ensure water does not accumulate on rooftops or in drains on the premises.

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The Commissioner also inspected horse stables on police premises and directed staff to ensure proper upkeep of the horses and the stables, stressing effective use and maintenance of available resources.

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Vehicles, pending cases reviewed

Nain reviewed pending cases, records and office arrangements at each facility and sought details of unclaimed and seized vehicles lying on the premises for extended periods. He directed officers to complete the required legal process and dispose of such vehicles at the earliest, as per rules, so that police premises remain organised and space is not unnecessarily occupied.

Interacting with personnel posted at the stations and posts, the Commissioner took feedback on the law-and-order situation in their areas and directed them to take public complaints seriously and ensure timely resolution.

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Nain called on personnel to perform duties with honesty, fairness and sensitivity, and to strengthen coordination with the public. He made it clear that negligence at any level would not be tolerated, adding that effective policing extends beyond crime control to clean premises, transparent functioning and timely redressal of public complaints.