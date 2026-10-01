Top entrepreneurs feted at The Tribune Punjab Achievers awards

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitated top entrepreneurs in the fields of education, hospitality, medicare, agriculture, real estate, automobiles and dairy for their yeoman service to society at ‘The Tribune Punjab Achievers-2026’ event here on Wednesday.

Entrepreneurs and their family members achieved glory through their hard work and single-minded dedication to their respective fields. Many of them thanked The Tribune Group of Publications for recognising their work and expressed their willingness to do more for society.

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Praising The Tribune Group of Publications for honouring pioneering institutions and personalities working for the progress of the country, Kataria said, “The Tribune Group has been raising the voice of the people since the pre-Independence period. The Tribune was started by the late Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in Lahore in 1881. The Tribune Group has faced difficult times during its long journey of 145 years, but it has always raised the voice of the people with honesty. During this journey of 145 years, it has maintained its credibility.”

He added, “Today, it is also expanding rapidly in the digital and social media space. For the progress of any country, it is necessary to strengthen education, health and commercial institutions, and I am glad to say that The Tribune Group has done a great job in this direction by honouring top entrepreneurs of the region today.”

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Earlier, Justice SS Sodhi (retd), member of The Tribune Trust, welcomed the large gathering to the glittering ceremony. Justice Sodhi congratulated the achievers and wished them a bright future. He shed light on the 145-year journey of The Tribune Group. Reinforcing the group’s commitment to society, he said, “It has always been a voice of the people and will continue to be so.”

Highlighting the importance of the business community in the progress of the country and the role of constructive journalism in society, Editor-in-Chief Jyoti Malhotra said, “The Tribune has always made it a point to highlight the new trends in agriculture and business assiduously. It has always been our endeavour to highlight the achievements of the pioneers of this region. Today is yet another occasion to reiterate our commitment to the people of this region that we will work with renewed vigour to serve society as was ideated by our founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia.”

Those honoured on the occasion were AlBasir Group of Industries; International Tractors Limited; Ritu Chaudhary, audiologist and speech language pathologist; Dr Amit Bhambri, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana; Adani Group; Omera Group, Ludhiana; Everest Abroad Services Private Limited, Ludhiana; DCM Group of Schools; HVM Group of Schools, Ludhiana; The Hernia Institute, Bawa Hospital, Ludhiana; Chand Vascular Centre & Diabetic Foot Centre, Mullanpur; Sangam Caterers (P) Ltd, Patiala; Kalyan Hospital, Ludhiana; Greenland Group of Schools, Ludhiana; Redsun Drycleaner, Ludhiana; Ekam Colonizers Pvt Ltd, Fatehgarh Sahib; Crystal Garden Hotel & Resort, Sarsini; SK Builders, Lalru; Shaheed Bhagat Singh Charitable Society, Lalru; Parmar Hospital, Rupnagar; Guru Harkrishan Public School, Dera Bassi; Maggo Property, Dera Bassi; Kanwar Arora Consultants; Guru Nanak Public School, Model Town Extension, Ludhiana; Jyoti Motors, Ludhiana; CT University, Ludhiana; Baba Gazi Dass Ji Club (Regd), Road Majra - Chaklan (Rupnagar); Ropar Walk, Rupnagar; Sukhmani Properties, Haripur Bardar (Rupnagar); Ekam Group of Real Estate, Mohali; Mann-Malwa Real Estate Company, Mohali; Architect Rahul Bamba, Mohali; Aerofront Developers, SAS Nagar (Mohali); Animal Protection and Welfare Society, Mansoorpur (Fatehgarh Sahib); Siyaram Star Dhaba, Panipat (Haryana); Jesus’ Sacred Heart School; Care Multispeciality Center, Patiala; Simran ENT Centre, Patiala; Chardikla Group, New Chandigarh; Kissan Fertichem Company, Patiala; Jaggi Sweets Private Limited, Patiala; Gateway of Dreams Consultants Pvt Ltd; Dr Simica; Akal Group of Institutions, Gursagar Mastuana Sahib (Sangrur); Gold Sweets, Amloh (Fatehgarh Sahib); Singla Slimming Clinic Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana; Play Ways Senior Secondary School, Patiala; Simran Kaur Sehjpal; PCS Edibles Pvt Ltd; Mediavox Digital Pvt Limited; Guru Tegh Bahadur Trading Company, Sanaur (Patiala); Council of Diploma Engineers PB (affiliated with AIFODE); and Park Group of Hospitals.