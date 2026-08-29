Top honour for Josephians

Young entrepreneurs excelled at Blaze to Chase - Season III, an inter-school entrepreneurship challenge hosted by Paragon Senior Secondary School, Mohali. Inspired by 'Small Cities, Smart Business', Class XII Commerce teams presented innovative ideas. The Gulistan Guild, comprising Hargun Kaur, Sargun Kaur, Aarvi Khanna, Pari Sachdeva and Paavni Gandhi, prepared under the guidance of Roohi Kataria and Minakshi, won the Insight Architect Award for Best Market Research for KAHLORE, a premium Kahwa brand blending Kashmiri heritage with modern appeal. Another team showcased EcoGrow, a biodegradable paper bag. The management and Principal Monica Chawla congratulated the students.

Advertisement