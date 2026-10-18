Top seed Abhijay moves into next round

Top seed Abhijay Anand marched into the next round of the boys’ U-15 by defeating Aneesh Yadav 15-6 15-4, during the ongoing State Badminton Tournament, organised by Chandigarh Badminton Association, at the Sector 38 Complex.

Trimaan Singh ousted Ridev Chahal 15-4 15-9, while Kushal Khokhar faced a tough resistance from Yaskshit Rana before posting 16-18 15-10 15-10. Hiyan Yadav recorded a stunning comeback 8-15 15-10 15-13 win over Akshaj Belwal and Jorawar Singh Dhiraj registered an identical three-set win over Aditya Khoshiya 13-15 15-8 15-6. Girivar Phutela moved into the quarterfinals of the same age group by defeating Arnav Kaushal 15-8 15-7, and Mudit Bhansali overpowered Maneet Trehan 15-3 15-4. Ans Kumar Khare registered a 15-10 15-7 win over second seed Vedant.

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In the girls’ U-15 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Divnoor Kaur sailed ahead by defeating Saanvi Sharma 15-5 15-6 and Pawani Verma posted a 15-3 15-4 win over Saamya Gupta. Prerna Adwan struggled against Anaya Joshi before posting an 18-16 8-15 15-4 win, while Sirat Baidwan easily defeated Aadya Singh Meena 15-12 15-5. Saanvi Sood defeated Tejaswitha Patange 15-5 15-5, and Manmeet Kaur posted 15-5 15-9 win over Delisha Malpotra. Second seed Hargun Kaur defeated Deepti 15-7 15-7, while Sehajpreet Kaur returned with a 15-13 12-15 15-12 win over Riddhima.

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In the boys’ U-11 pre-quarterfinals, Ayush Anand defeated Hardil Singh 15-3 15-6 and Advik Sardana outplayed Tanmay 15-7 15-9. Agampreet Singh won a tough fight against Saksham Thakur 16-14 6-15 15-8 and Akshit Sharma ousted Ansh 15-2 15-0. Darpit Khudania defeated Aayansh 15-2 15-3, Rudraaniket Samrat ousted Harjaspreet Singh 15-2 15-2 and Riaan Panchal defeated Saksham Khokhar 15-13 15-13. Krishant Barala lost the opening set 12-15, before retuning with a 21-20 15-11 win over Jaskirat Singh.

Agamvir Singh moved into the boys’ U-17 event by defeating top ranked Aarush Sharma 15-10 15-13 and Yug Parmar defeated Aryan Kharbanda 15-6 15-7. Vansh Sood posted a 15-6 13-15 15-3 win over Yatharth Prajapati and Aryan Makkar outplayed Abhijay Anand 15-11 15-8. Tanul Garg defeated Himanshu 15-11 15-9, Manas Parwal ousted Tejas Dewali 15-10 15-6 and Tusya Nakra defeated Tejasbir Singh 15-6 15-5. Ayaan Marwaha recorded a comeback 7-15 15-9 15-12 win over Adhiraaj Singh.

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In the boys’ U-13 event, Hiyan Yadav defeated Hreeday Bansal 15-8 15-10, Bhavya Punia beat Madhav Goel 15-2 15-6 and Gurjot Singh defeated Vijval 15-12 15-12.