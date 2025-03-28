DT
Home / Chandigarh / Top seed Arman in tennis final

Top seed Sherry Sharma entered the girls’ U-16 final
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:04 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
A player in action at the ongoing Roots AITA CS (7) National Ranking Championship in Zirakpur.
Top seed Punjab’s Arman Walia has marched into the boys’ U-18 final of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Ranking Championship. He defeated Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan 6-2, 6-1.

In the second semifinal, Aarya Vaibhav Nigam also recorded an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Maharashtra’s Rajwarthan Undre. In the boys’ U-16 semis, top seed Gaurish Madaan toppled Kriday Ghai 6-0, 6-1, while Haryana’s Harsh Marwaha defeated Anik Chaudhary 6-4, 6-3.

Top seed Sherry Sharma entered the girls’ U-16 final by defeating Avni Uttam 6-1, 6-0. Ahana Das of West Bengal set up her title clash by defeating Aaradhya Tandon 6-2, 6-4.

In the girls’ U-18 category, Sherry defeated Mannat Awasthi 6-2, 7-5 and Avni Sahraya ousted Sidhak Kaur 6-4, 6-0. In the boys’ doubles U-18 semis, the pair of Mahijith Singh and Adeshbir Singh defeated Gaurish Madaan and Ayaan Chandel 6-3, 6-4, while Daksh Khokhar and Harsh Marwaha outplayed Rajwarthan Undre and Nomaan Akhtar 6-4, 6-2.

