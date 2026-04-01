Top seed Chandigarh’s Charchit Boora reached the boys’ U-16 quarterfinal by recording a 6-3, 6-3 win over Haryana’s Parth Berwal during the Roots AITA Challenge Series National Rankings Tennis Tournament today. Punjab’s Bhavish Sharma also marched into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Jahaan Jolly 6-0, 6-2, while Yugraj Mahi recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win over Chandigarh’s Girik Ahuja to march ahead in the quarterfinal.

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In the girls’ U-16 (first round) main draw, Maharashtra’s Mohak Kulkarni defeated Punjab’s Aaira Mittal without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0, while Isvrat Kaur faced a tough resistance from Japman Sarin before recording a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(7) win to clear the round.

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Aadhya Bisht of Himachal Pradesh defeated Punjab’s Divnoor Kaur 6-3, 6-4 and Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Navya Gupta. Sanaa Kumar of Haryana lost the opening set 3-6, but bounced back strongly against Vaishnavi Mandal with a 6-2, 7-6(9) verdict, and fourth seed Kyati Bhat of Gujarat defeated Siyona Chicker of Uttar Pradesh 6-0, 6-0. Sehajpreet Kaur also moved ahead with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Haryana’s Alisha Dahiya.