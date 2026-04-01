icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Top seed Chandigarh's Charchit in tennis quarterfinal

Top seed Chandigarh's Charchit in tennis quarterfinal

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A player in action during the Roots AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Top seed Chandigarh’s Charchit Boora reached the boys’ U-16 quarterfinal by recording a 6-3, 6-3 win over Haryana’s Parth Berwal during the Roots AITA Challenge Series National Rankings Tennis Tournament today. Punjab’s Bhavish Sharma also marched into the next round by defeating Haryana’s Jahaan Jolly 6-0, 6-2, while Yugraj Mahi recorded a 6-3, 6-2 win over Chandigarh’s Girik Ahuja to march ahead in the quarterfinal.

Advertisement

In the girls’ U-16 (first round) main draw, Maharashtra’s Mohak Kulkarni defeated Punjab’s Aaira Mittal without conceding a single game 6-0, 6-0, while Isvrat Kaur faced a tough resistance from Japman Sarin before recording a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(7) win to clear the round.

Advertisement

Aadhya Bisht of Himachal Pradesh defeated Punjab’s Divnoor Kaur 6-3, 6-4 and Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Navya Gupta. Sanaa Kumar of Haryana lost the opening set 3-6, but bounced back strongly against Vaishnavi Mandal with a 6-2, 7-6(9) verdict, and fourth seed Kyati Bhat of Gujarat defeated Siyona Chicker of Uttar Pradesh 6-0, 6-0. Sehajpreet Kaur also moved ahead with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Haryana’s Alisha Dahiya.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts