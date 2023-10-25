Top seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary in next round of Roots AITA tennis meet

Mohali, October 24
Top seed Abhinav Chaudhary of Punjab outclassed Haryana’s Naitik Deval in straight sets 6-2 6-1 to march into the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals of the Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship. Chandigarh’s Samarth Kwatra ousted Haryana’s Jaiditya Seth 6-2 6-2, while Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha overpowered Aarav Bhasker of UP. Divyansh Dhupar also moved ahead by defeating Japnit Charaya.
Haryana’s Mohit Singh blanked Arjun Kakkar 6-0 6-2. In other one-sided matches, Anay Pandey defeated Maharashtra’s Shlok Sharma 6-3 6-0 and second seed Lakshya Dhiman posted 6-3 6-0 win over Harsh Marwaha. In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Chaudhary defeated Chandigarh’s Yatharth Wadhera 6-2 6-4.
Lakshya Dhiman also moved into the quarterfinals without conceding a single game against Ajay Nain, while Sachit Thakur defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-3 6-3. Gaurish Madaan of Chandigarh also moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Yash Verma 6-1 6-0 and Daksh Khokar defeated Kirtarth Singh 6-0 6-0. Prem Yadav of Uttar Pradesh ousted Akshit Ratti 6-3 6-3 and Kaunish Das of West Bengal defeated Samarth Kwatra 6-4 6-3. Second seed Chandigarh’s Haralam Singh defeated Ayaan Mittal 6-1 7-6(3).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...