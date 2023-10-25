Top seed Punjab’s Abhinav Chaudhary in next round of Roots AITA tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 24

Top seed Abhinav Chaudhary of Punjab outclassed Haryana’s Naitik Deval in straight sets 6-2 6-1 to march into the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals of the Roots AITA CS (7) National Rankings Championship. Chandigarh’s Samarth Kwatra ousted Haryana’s Jaiditya Seth 6-2 6-2, while Punjab’s Ribhav Saroha overpowered Aarav Bhasker of UP. Divyansh Dhupar also moved ahead by defeating Japnit Charaya.

Haryana’s Mohit Singh blanked Arjun Kakkar 6-0 6-2. In other one-sided matches, Anay Pandey defeated Maharashtra’s Shlok Sharma 6-3 6-0 and second seed Lakshya Dhiman posted 6-3 6-0 win over Harsh Marwaha. In the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals, Chaudhary defeated Chandigarh’s Yatharth Wadhera 6-2 6-4.

Lakshya Dhiman also moved into the quarterfinals without conceding a single game against Ajay Nain, while Sachit Thakur defeated Haryana’s Mohit Singh 6-3 6-3. Gaurish Madaan of Chandigarh also moved ahead by defeating Punjab’s Yash Verma 6-1 6-0 and Daksh Khokar defeated Kirtarth Singh 6-0 6-0. Prem Yadav of Uttar Pradesh ousted Akshit Ratti 6-3 6-3 and Kaunish Das of West Bengal defeated Samarth Kwatra 6-4 6-3. Second seed Chandigarh’s Haralam Singh defeated Ayaan Mittal 6-1 7-6(3).

