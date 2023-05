Top seed Radha reaches semis

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

Top seed Chandigarh’s Radha Sadra defeated Punjab’s Sidhak Kaur 6-2, 6-2 to move into the girls’ U-18 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA Tennis Championship.

Fourth seed Mannat Awasthi defeated Vashika Yadav 7-5, 6-2 while Punjab’s Ranjana Sangram beat Harjas Kaur 6-1, 6-1. Punjab’s Ekam Kaur stunned second seed Chandigarh’s Ira Chadha 6-3, 6-3.

In the boys’ U-18 quarterfinals, Haryana’s Aryan Jolly upset top seed Yasharth Chadha of Uttar Pradesh. The match lasted for over 50 minutes and Jolly, despite facing a close fight, registered a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win. Mikka Sheth of Gujarat defeated second seed Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary 6-0, 6-0.

Fourth seed Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar recorded a comeback win of 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 over Punjab’s Jasraj Singh. Third seed Ritam Chawla defeated Punjab’s Parth Sharma 6-2, 6-2.