Top seed Shravasti moves into tennis semis

Mohali, February 8

Top seed Punjab’s Shravasti Kundilya defeated Haryana’s Aradhya Tandon 6-2 6-0 to sail into the girls’ U-14 semifinals of the ongoing Roots AITA CS(7) National Rankings Championship.

Second seed Haryana’s Jasmine Kaur defeated Agam Panwar 6-3 6-1 while Haryana’s Rasnum Kaur ousted Vanshika Yadav 7-6(3) 7-6(2). In the boys’ U-14 quarterfinals, Maharashtra’s Devraj defeated Jaskirat Singh 6-3 6-1 and Ribhav Saroha ousted Chandigarh’s Samarth Singh 6-2 6-2. Aryaveer Sharma also move ahead by logging a 6-1 6-1 win over Aarav B, while Tejas Khosla defeated Rachit Kukreja 6-1 6-0.

In the boys’ U-14 doubles quarterfinals,the team of Gaurish Madaan and Tejas Khosla defeated Harshit and Rachit Khukreja 6-1 6-4. Ribhav Saroha and Aryaveer Sharma logged easy 6-1 6-2 win over Yuvraj Mahi and Devraj, whereas Abhay Veer B and Samrath defeated Divyansh Dhupar and Ayaan Mittal 7-5 2-6 10-8. In the last match, Devansh and Aarav B defeated Shaurya Bisht and Sankalp Sachdeva 6-4 6-1.