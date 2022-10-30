Top seed Yashasvi enters next round

Chandigarh, October 29
Top seed Yashasvi Balhara ousted Devverat Kaidna without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0) in a boys’ U-18 final qualifying round match on the opening day of the CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament.
Second seed Armaan Walia defeated Devansh Parajuli (7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-2), whereas Vansh Sharma outplayed Arihant Siwach (6-2, 6-3). Karen Singh defeated Hardit Singh (6-1, 6-3) and Anant Gupta outplayed Gaganeesh Chugh (7-6(4), 6-1). Ashwajit Senjam also marched ahead by defeating Aditya Deokar (6-0, 6-1) and Sumukh Marya ousted Param Sidana (6-1, 6-0). Shaurya Jishtu defeated Aarya Vaibhav Nigam (7-6(3), 1-6, 6-4).
In the boys’ U-14 category, top seed Abhinav Chaudhary defeated Divyansh Jindal (6-0, 6-2). Second seed Arnav Singh ousted Ansh Sharma (6-3, 6-3) and Rabnoor Mann defeated Prabhnoor Singh Kalsi (6-1, 6-1). Fateh Singh Sandhu also moved ahead by defeating Yash Verma (6-4, 3-6, 7-5) and Shaurya Goyal defeated Akshpreet Singh (6-1, 6-2). Daksh Redu faced a tough resistance from Harmahit Singh Harika before logging a (6-2, 6-7(6), 6-1) win, while Samrath Singh Kwatra defeated Harsh Marwaha (6-3, 6-4).
