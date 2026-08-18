Top seeds Samarveer, Rijul claim badminton titles

Top seeds Samarveer Sharma and Rijul Saini won their respective titles of the men’s and women’s category during the Chandigarh Junior and Senior State Badminton Championship organised by the Chandigarh Badminton Association at the Sector 10 sports complex.

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In the women’s final, Rijul overpowered Raissa Bhanot 15-11, 15-11, while in the men’s final, Sharma ousted Akul Malik 15-9, 15-11 to win the title. In the boys’ U-19 final, Gurtej Singh Vasir faced tough resistance from top seed Rana Rudra Pratap Singh before posting a hard-earned 15-12, 13-15, 15-12 victory for the gold medal.

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Ridhima Saini won the girls’ U-19 final by easily defeating Kabit Anhad Kaur Dhiraj 15-9, 15-7. In the mixed doubles title-clash, the team of Sharma and Akanksha Singh blanked the top seed pair of Malik and Rijul 15-13, 15-8. In the U-19 final of the same event, Rudra Pratap and Tanishka Nadal defeated Gurtej Singh Vasir and Prakriti Kanwar 15-11, 15-8 for the gold medal.

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In another comeback win, the women’s doubles team of Akanksha Singh and Rijul ousted Aanchal and Taniya Khatri 12-15, 15-13, 15-8, while Aditya Kohli and Suryansh Raghav won the boys’ U-19 final by defeating the pair of Aksh Malan and Vaibhav Giri 15-8, 15-9. Malik and Sarthak Madaan won the men’s doubles event by defeating Harikesh Verma and Mohit Singh 15-11, 15-10, and the team of Prakriti Kanwar and Ridhima Saini won the girls’ U-19 doubles final by posting a comeback 12-15, 15-8, 15-4 win over Parul Rani and Tanishka Nadal.

Earlier, in the girls’ U-19 semifinals, Ridhima defeated Divnoor Kaur and Kabit posted a win over Anhad Kaur Dhiraj. In the women’s doubles semis, Akanksha and Rijul defeated Mahnoor Kaur and Nimar Kaur Virk, and the team of Aanchal and Taniya ousted Jasmeet Kaur and Raissa.

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In the U-19 mixed doubles semis, Rana Rudra and Tanishka defeated Nimit Pal and Anika Sharma, while in the men’s doubles semis, Harikesh and Mohit defeated Abhishek Saini and Samarveer Sharma. Malik and Sarthak Madaan outplayed Rehaan Phutela and Yash Tuteja 16-14, 10-15, 15-13. In the girls’ doubles U-19 semis, Prakriti Kanwar and Ridhima Saini defeated Aakriti and Vaani Panchal 15-8, 15-4 and Parul Rani and Tanishka Nadal ousted Divnoor Kaur and Hargun Kaur 15-8, 21-19.