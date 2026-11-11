Torn jacket not replaced, Columbia Care told to refund Rs 10K

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission Chandigarh has directed Columbia Care Elante Mall to refund price of the faulty jacket Rs 10,999 and also to pay compensation of Rs 10,000 to a city resident for not repairing or replacing the defected jacket .

Sauhard, a resident of Sector 11 Chandigarh in a petition filed before the commission said that he purchased three jackets from the Columbia Store at Elante Mall, Chandigarh on December 25, 2025 out of which one jacket,worth Rs 10,999 was found to be defective. He noticed a small tear underneath the arm, at an inconspicuous location which could not have been detected at the time of purchase.

He immediately thereafter, lodged a complaint with Columbia Care through e-mail dated and furnished the requisite details and documents sought by the operations. Although the operations initially informed that the matter had been escalated for review, they suddenly rejected the complaint vide order dated January 14, 2026, alleging that the damage had occurred due to the complainant’s fault and that no manufacturing defect was found. Despite repeated requests and follow-ups, the operations failed to provide any satisfactory resolution.

OPs however denied the allegations and stated that the complainant purchased three products for a total amount of Rs.26,997.

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At the time of purchase, the complainant was afforded an adequate opportunity to inspect and try the product and accepted the same without raising any objection or complaint the complainant was informed that the jacket was not eligible for replacement or return.

The shop owners specifically deny that any employee or store manager admitted that the jacket was defective at the time of sale or that the damage was caused by the store staff.

After hearing of the arguments the commission said that the tear is stated to be located underneath the arm, at a relatively inconspicuous portion of the jacket. Therefore, the contention of the OPs that the complainant had an opportunity to inspect the product cannot, by itself, absolve them of liability. The principle of ‘Buyer Beware’ doesn’t apply to Consumers because Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is a benevolent and welfare Act.

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It is observed that the OPs, despite alleging that the damage occurred due to external usage or mishandling by the complainant, have failed to place on record any independent inspection report, technical assessment or other convincing material demonstrating the cause of the tear.

The mere recording of an internal opinion that the damage was attributable to the complainant cannot be treated as conclusive proof, particularly when the OPs have neither established the basis of such assessment nor produced any expert evidence in support thereof.