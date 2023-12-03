Torture in custody: IO gets contempt of court notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

A local court has issued a notice to the investigating officer for December 4 in an contempt of court application filed by the counsel of Naveen Phogat, sacked sub-inspector of the Chandigarh Police.

In the application, Phogat’s counsel Mandeep Kumar alleged that the police had not conducted the medical examination of the accused as directed by the court on November 27. He said the court had ordered the medical examination while rejecting his further police remand.

Phogat, an accused in an alleged extortion case of over Rs 1 crore, had surrendered before court on November 24. The court had then sent him to three-day police remand. On completion of the remand, when he was again produced before the court, the counsel alleged that Phogat was tortured during the remand. He alleged that police officials subjected the accused to third degree torture, due to which he received injuries.

The court directed that a separate letter be issued to the CMO/Medical Superintendent, GMCH-32, and also directed to constitute a board of doctors for conducting a complete medical examination of the accused and submit its report by November 28 before the concerned Illaqa Magistrate.

The letter was handed over to the IO sub-inspector to be further given to the CMO/ Medical Superintendent of the GMCH- 32.

Mandeep said despite the orders, the IO did not get the medical examination of the accused conducted.