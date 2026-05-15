Tourist bus overturns after truck collision in Zirakpur, over 20 hurt

More than 20 passengers were injured after a tourist bus overturned following a collision with a truck near the Chhatt light point on Airport Road in Zirakpur during the early hours of Thursday.

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The private bus, travelling from Manali to Delhi, was carrying around 45 passengers when the accident occurred. According to officials, the bus was passing through Chhatt Light Chowk when it was hit by a truck heading from Zirakpur towards Patiala. The impact caused the driver to lose control, resulting in the bus overturning on the road.

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The accident triggered panic among passengers. While several passengers were thrown from their seats, others remained trapped inside the damaged vehicle. Local residents and personnel from the Sadak Suraksha Force quickly reached the spot and rescued those trapped inside the bus.

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All injured passengers were rushed to the Dera Bassi Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. After receiving first aid, several critically injured passengers were referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. One youth reportedly suffered a severe arm injury and remains in critical condition.

The overturned bus blocked traffic on the highway for nearly two hours, leading to long traffic snarls. The vehicle was later removed with the help of a crane, following which traffic movement was restored.

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Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The Chhatt light point has long been considered an accident-prone stretch. This is the second tourist vehicle accident reported in the district within a week. Earlier this week, 12 tourists from Kerala were injured after a tempo traveller collided with a tractor-trolley near the Kharar flyover on the Kharar-Chandigarh highway.