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Home / Chandigarh / Tourist police reunites 6 children, woman with families within 24 hours at Mansa Devi temple

Tourist police reunites 6 children, woman with families within 24 hours at Mansa Devi temple

Haryana’s first tourist police post, inaugurated during the Navratri fair, uses loudspeaker announcements, technology and coordinated searches to trace missing persons

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:20 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula Police reunited six children and a 22-year-old woman with their families after they got separated. Image credit/iStock
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Within 24 hours of the inauguration of Haryana’s first Tourist Police Post at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, Panchkula Police reunited six children and a 22-year-old woman with their families after they got separated amid the rush of devotees during the ongoing Navratri fair.

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The seven cases were reported on October 11 and 12, prompting the tourist police team to launch immediate searches. Using loudspeaker announcements, technology and coordinated efforts, the personnel traced all seven individuals and ensured their safe return to their families.

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The Tourist Police Post was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on October 11 at the temple complex to assist devotees visiting the shrine during the Navratri fair.

According to DCP Aditi Singh, the missing children included two-year-old girls from Himachal Pradesh and a two-year-old boy from Punjab, a five-year-old girl from Chandigarh, eight-year-old girls from Uttar Pradesh and Abhaypur, and a six-year-old girl from Punjab.

In the seventh case, a 22-year-old woman, originally from Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Punjab, got separated from her husband. The police team traced her and reunited the couple.

The swift response brought relief to seven families visiting the temple from different states. The families thanked the police for their assistance, while shopkeepers and other devotees appreciated the team’s prompt action.

Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the tourist police personnel’s distinctive uniforms had made it easier for devotees to identify them and seek help. The post was serving as a link between the police and devotees arriving from Haryana and other states, he added.

Nain appealed to parents and guardians to keep a close watch on children during the fair, hold their hands in crowded areas and immediately approach the nearest police officer or the Tourist Police Post if a child goes missing.

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