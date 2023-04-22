Town planner razes industrial structure at unauthorised colony in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 21

The team of District Town Planner, along with the police, demolished an industrial structure at an unauthorised colony flourishing on about an acre of land at Dhandardu village here.

The demolition team, which was led by DTP Jaideep, reached the village with JCB machines.

Jaideep said the department had issued a notice for the removal of the illegal construction, but it was not removed following which the action was taken. He informed that if any illegal construction or colony was developed without taking permission from the Director, Town and Country Planning Department, Haryana, the department would take strict legal action against the offenders and an FIR would also be registered.

The DTP urged the public not to undertake any small or big construction without taking NOC/CLU/licence or permission from the department. He said the government had recently relaxed the rules/regulations for regularisation of unauthorised colonies and extended the last date for submission of applications to July 14 this year.

He said it was a golden opportunity to regularise unauthorised colonies and coloniser/property dealer or RWA could submit their files, along with relevant documents, with the office of the DTP, Panchkula.