Town Planning Dept seeks feedback on Kharar land use plan

The Punjab Town and Country Planning Department has invited public feedback on its draft land use plan for Kharar, outlining the proposed development of the town until 2046.

The draft was approved by the department on September 3, according to officials.

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A notification seeking people’s views was issued on October 10. People have been asked to file their responses within one month.

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According to a public notice issued by the Punjab Government, a master plan for Kharar was notified on May 25, 2010.

Subsequently, a petition was filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, after which the Kharar Municipal Council was directed to prepare a revised master plan to tackle unauthorised construction.

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The Town and Country Planning Department has now prepared a draft land use plan based on the proposal submitted by the Municipal Council.

The draft plan has been notified under Section 70(3) of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Act, 1995.

All related documents have been uploaded on the department’s official website and are also available for public at key government offices in Mohali and Kharar.

‘Long-pending demand’

Residents said this was a long-standing demand of the area. “The proposed land use plan has raised hopes for development, but people would have benefited more if the work had been completed earlier. The authorities should finalise the plan at the earliest and expedite development work,” said a resident.

Experts pointed out that the draft plan lacked provisions for parks and playgrounds.