Tracks from Shimla to Solan cleared; spl train introduced

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 19

The Ambala Division of Northern Railway restored the tracks between Shimla and Solan on the Kalka-Shimla section today and introduced a pair of trains on the section for the time being.

The division started a special train (04512/04511) between Shimla and Solan.

The Kalka-Shimla section was the worst affected in the division due to landslides and falling of trees and boulders following which train operations were stopped on the route.

100 sites yet to be repaired Tracks were ‘disturbed’ at 130 locations on the 95-km route of the Kalka-Shimla section.

The Kalka to Dharampur section suffered the major damage due to landslides and falling of trees.

As per officials, out of the 130 sites where tracks were disturbed, 30 fell between Solan and Shimla and the remaining from Kalka to Solan.

As per information, tracks were ‘disturbed’ at 130 locations on the 95-km route. The Kalka to Dharampur section suffered the major damage. While the tracks between Shimla and Solan have been restored, it will take time to restore the tracks between Solan and Kalka.

The train will depart from Shimla at 8:15 am and will reach Solan at 11:25 am. On the way back, it will leave Solan at 2:30 pm and reach Shimla at 5:25 pm. The train will stop at Summer Hill, Juthog, Tara Devi, Shoghi, Kathleeghat, Kanoh, Kandaghat and Salogra.

Speaking to Chandigarh Tribune, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Naveen Kumar said, “Since the rolling stock of the Kalka-Shimla section was stuck at the Kalka station, only one pair of the train has been restored, which was available at the Shimla station. The restoration work on the tracks between Solan and Kalka has started. However, it requires a major restoration work.”

Sources said a team of engineers led by Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia would visit the affected sites for the assessment of the remaining section on Friday.

The DRM said, “Fuel for the train is being transported by road from Kalka to a location between Solan and Kathleeghat.”

Shimla-Solan train timings

