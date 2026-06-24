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Home / Chandigarh / Tractor driver held for Panchkula accident

Tractor driver held for Panchkula accident

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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The Mauli police have arrested a tractor driver accused of causing an accident in Panchkula in which a private bus conductor was killed on June 20.

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The suspect, Avinash Kumar, a resident of Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Monday, police officials said.

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The bus conductor, Harkes Pal Singh, had suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to the Sector 6 Civil Hospital, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead. Avinash had fled the scene after the accident.

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