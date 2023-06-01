Tractor-trailer driver dies in Ambala mishap

Ambala, May 31
A tractor-trailer driver was killed after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a tipper from the rear side near Manka village in Mullana area here on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Jagmohan Singh, a resident of Yamunanagar.
In his compliant to the police, Malkiat Singh of Yamunanagar stated that his cousin Jagmohan Singh, who used to work as a tractor driver, was on his way from Sultanpur village to Chhapar village after loading fodder on the trailer on May 30. Around 8:30 pm, he reached near Manka village where a speeding tipper hit the tractor-trailer from the rear side due to which the tractor-trailer overturned. Jagmohan was rushed to a private hospital in Yamunanagar where he was declared dead. The driver of the offending vehicle managed to flee, leaving the vehicle behind.
A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Mullana police station.
Surender Singh, SHO of the Mullana police station, said they had impounded the offending tipper.
