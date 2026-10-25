Tractor-trailer owner fined Rs 13,500 over missing number plate in Panchkula

A tractor-trailer without a number plate has cost its owner Rs 13,500, with the Panchkula Police issuing a challan and impounding the vehicle during a traffic enforcement drive near Kohni Sahib Gurdwara in the MDC area.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh spotted the vehicle during an inspection and directed the traffic police to take action. The team subsequently issued the Rs 13,500 challan and seized the tractor-trailer.

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Amrinder Singh said driving a vehicle without a number plate was a serious traffic violation that could compromise road safety and make identification difficult in the event of an accident or other incident. He said action against vehicles violating traffic rules would continue.

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The action comes amid a series of strict enforcement measures by the Panchkula Police against traffic violators. On October 23, the police issued Rs 28,500 challan and seized a modified vintage jeep fitted with black window film and a non-standard number plate, with loud music being played inside.

Earlier, a modified Mahindra Thar driver was fined Rs 22,500 and the vehicle impounded for allegedly performing stunts at the Sector 5 Dasehra ground.

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The police have urged motorists to display number plates in the prescribed format and comply with traffic regulations, warning that violations would invite strict legal action.