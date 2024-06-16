Trader fined Rs 30K for selling food items sans licence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on a trader for selling food items without having a food licence, which is mandatory under the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006.

The convict was also sentenced to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the court.

The Food Safety Officer, Chandigarh, in a complaint filed before the court, stated that during checking on October 13, 2021,a trader, Abdul Mannan of Hallo Majra, was found running food business and preparing and selling cakes, pastries, etc, without having a food licence.

On the basis of material available on record, a notice was served on the accused for the offences under Sections 26(2)(iii) and 31(1) of the Act, punishable under Section 63 of the Act, to which the trader pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

When evidence of the complainant was to be recorded, the accused made a statement wherein he confessed to his guilt. The court observed that since the accused pleaded guilty with free consent, he was convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court.

The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs 30,000. In default of the payment of the fine, the convict shall undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

Tribune News Service