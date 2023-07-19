Traders ask Guv Banwari Lal Purohit to address issues plaguing industry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 18

A joint delegation of the Chandigarh Industrial Association and the Laghu Udyog Bharti-Chandigarh today met with Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit to discuss some long-pending issues plaguing some industries.

The delegation led by traders MPS Chawla, Avi Bhasin, Manmohan Singh Chadha and Sunil Khetarpal handed over a memorandum of demands to Purohit. They also requested a quarterly visit of the Joint Secretary from MHA-Delhi for the authorisation of the unresolved issues. According to the memorandum, several industries in the city have received notices vis-à-vis the alleged misuse and violation of regulations.

The traders urged the Governor to look into the issue of converting leasehold plots into freehold ones. They also said the suspension of the building conversion policy has had a significant impact on the commercial sector, hindering the potential for growth and limiting opportunities for businesses to thrive.