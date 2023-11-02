Chandigarh Traders Association' demands fire tender in Sector 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The Chandigarh Traders Association, Sector 17, has urged the municipal corporation (MC) to station a fire tender in the sector as fire incidents are reported there frequently.

Flags safety risk The association held a meeting to discuss the safety of shoppers and traders at the Sector-17 market during the ongoing festive season

LC Arora, the general secretary of the association, asked the MC to accord priority to their demand in view of the threat of financial loss traders face in the event of a fire incident

The association held a meeting today to discuss the safety of shoppers and traders at the Sector-17 market during the ongoing festive season.

Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, the president of the association, said, “We urge the MC Commissioner to station a fire tender here to deal with fire incidents that may occur amid the Diwali celebrations.” Stressing that they should err on the side of caution, Panchhi added, “As the parking lots are packed these days, in case a fire breaks out in the area, having a fire-fighting vehicle at our disposal will help.”

