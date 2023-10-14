Traders 'force' EO to de-seal shop

Chandigarh, October 13
Shopkeepers blocked a road after officials of the Estate Office sealed a jewellery shop in Sector 23 for “violating” building bylaws. Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, said after their talks with senior officials of the Estate Office, the shop was de-sealed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel orders 11 lakh to leave north Gaza as ground invasion looms
Forces carry out brief raids | Diktat calamitous: UN | Stay ...
PM Modi: Time for peace, divided world won’t benefit anyone
Says India battling cross-border terror for decades