Traders observe Fire Safety Day

Traders observe Fire Safety Day

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:54 AM Aug 15, 2025 IST
The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal observed Fire Safety Day at the Fire Station in Sector 17. Members and representatives of market associations paid their respects to the firemen who sacrificed their lives protecting lives and properties of traders in the past.

President Sanjiv Chadha, chairperson Charanjiv Singh and members Diwakar Sahoonja, Sat Pal Gupta, Kiran Narad and Radhey Bajaj were among those who paid homage at the Fire Station memorial.

Traders from various city markets joined the hour-long celebrations involving cleaning premises and showering flowers on the memorial.

Senior officers of the Fire Department Lal Bahadur, Jagdeep Singh and Harjinder Singh were also present.

