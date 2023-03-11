Traders of Chandigarh villages protest property tax bills since 2004

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 10

Commercial property owners in nine villages of the Union Territory have opposed property tax bills asking them to pay the levy from 2004 when the Municipal Corporation started collecting it in the city. At present, they have been paying the current bills only.

The property owners have been asked to show the receipts of previous bill payments since 2004 or else pay for all those years.

The owners said they had not kept the receipts of the previous years.

“This is a silly move by the corporation. Not all owners possess two decade-old payment receipts. The civic body should check its own record, rather than harassing people. They should collect tax as per the recent record,” said councillor Hardeep Singh, asking the MC to set its own house in order first.

“I am getting a number of complaints from people. Many of them will not pay the levy and we protest the move,” said Hardeep, who is also president of the Chandigarh SAD.

Meanwhile, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We recently carried out a new survey in these villages. New commercial property owners were found during the survey. They, along with the existing ones, have been asked to clear their property tax dues since 2004 as per the laid down rules. They will have the option of clearing the dues in instalments.”

From the current fiscal, the property tax is being levied on commercial units in 13 villages. Earlier, these villages were under the UT Administration and no property tax was imposed on properties there.

The corporation, for the first time, started collecting property tax from around 16,000 houses in EWS colonies from the current financial year. All houses with an area above 500 sq ft come under the tax purview. The civic body expects to earn Rs 2 crore from these additional sources.

Decision after recent survey

