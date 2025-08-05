Traders raise issues at all-India meet

A delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) has raised issues confronting local traders at the 44th Foundation Day celebrations of All India Udyog Beopar Mandal in New Delhi.

Sanjiv Chadha, president of the CBM, highlighted long-pending issues requiring Central Government attention, which include

notifying OTS for pending VAT assessment cases, need-based changes in obsolete building bylaws, constitution of Trade Board to timely address trader issues and constitution of GST appellant tribunal in Chandigarh.

He cautioned that a failure to address these concerns may lead to business migration from cities like Chandigarh to nearby states, rendering commerce non-productive and non-viable.