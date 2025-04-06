Traders resent property tax hike

Members of the Joint Forum of Industrial Associations have expressed concern over unjustified property tax hike and garbage charges in the city.

In a letter to Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, the forum stated that the proposed property tax hike was not even passed in the MC House.

“The current proposal to increase property tax by 300 per cent in one go is highly unjustified and will create financial burden on property owners. We suggest that if the MC must increase property tax, it should be limited to a maximum of 25 per cent across all sectors, whether residential, commercial or industrial, ensuring a fair and balanced approach,” Chander Verma, a member of the forum, said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal also met Malhotra to express opposition to the recent arbitrary increase in collector rates and property tax on commercial properties in Chandigarh.