Traders seek extension in property tax rebate date

Traders seek extension in property tax rebate date

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president has appealed to the Mayor and the Commissioner to immediately extend the time period for deposit of property tax till July 31
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:45 PM May 23, 2025 IST
Various business organisations have urged Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla and Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar to extend the last date for depositing the property tax with rebate.

Sanjeev Chadha, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, has appealed to the Mayor and the Commissioner to immediately extend the time period for deposit of property tax till July 31. He stated that markets remained disturbed due to the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent operation by the central forces and frequent changes in property tax rates, causing delays and issuance of faulty bills to the shopkeepers.

“Traders are finding it difficult to get bills rectified and pay correct property taxes within the current short period,” he said.

Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Business Council, has demanded extension of the last date for depositing property tax with rebate from May 31 to June 30.

In a letter to the Commissioner, Verma requested the extension of the last date for the payment of commercial and residential property tax, along with the applicable rebate from May 31 to June 30. “As the correction in the property tax rates have come very late and the persons in the tax branch are denying to rectify the amendments made by the corporation and they are saying to deposit the full amount and rebate will be adjusted in the next financial year property tax bills,” he alleged. This request arises due to the confusion and difficulties taxpayers have faced because of the short and disrupted timeline for bill issuance and payment, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Chamber of Chandigarh Industries, led by its president Surinder Gupta, vice-president Naveen Manglani, and general secretary Arun Goyal met with the Mayor to deliberate on crucial issues affecting the industrial sector of the city.

The delegation demanded streamlining property tax procedures, improving garbage collection services, flexible and practical fire norms, construction of toilets for workers in the industrial area, and upgrading the condition of roads in industrial zones.

