Traders take up law & order issues with SSP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal, the apex body of traders of the city, took up law and order-related issues with the new SSP yesterday.

Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Chandigarh, participated in a largely attended executive body meeting of the mandal as the chief guest, along with Dr Mridul Kumar, SP City; Charanjit Singh Virk, DSP; and Jaspal Bhullar, SHO.

The officers listened to the grievances of the trading community over the law and order situation in the city.

Charanjiv Singh, president of the mandal, welcomed the police officials on behalf of the new executive body. Kamaljit Singh Panchhi, general secretary-cum-chairman, Police Co-ordination Committee, read out the traders’ memorandum.

The main demands of the traders include strengthening the beat system, night patrolling in markets, shifting of unauthorised vendors to Vending Zones, beggar menace at light points and in markets, regular traders-police meetings, resolution of theft cases in markets etc.

Kanwardeep Kaur, while highlighting the mandal’s coordination with the UT police in maintaining law and order in markets, suggested registration in police stations of private security guards/chowkidars deployed in the markets and a follow-up meeting next month. She also thanked the 100-member body.