Traders take up pending issues with Mayor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

A delegation of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal (CBM) today called upon Mayor Anup Gupta and apprised him of the pending issues of traders and their immediate resolution.

“We urged the Mayor not to allow EV charging stations in parking lots of congested markets,” said Charanjiv Singh, president, CBM, who was part of the delegation along with Sanjeev Chadha, Parshotam Mahajan, Anil Vohra and Baljinder Gujral.

One such charging station installed in the front area of Sector 44D market, which already has a taxi stand and a vendor zone nearby, is likely to cause congestion and should be shifted to some other vacant place, they said. No such charging station should be installed in congested markets as these will further reduce the parking space and impede the smooth traffic in parking lots, they requested.

The Mayor said they had already rejected the installation of charging stations in parking lots in the House and if such stations in the markets still exists, he would take up the matter with the Home Secretary.

They demanded the extension of parking space opposite to Kesho Ram Complex Market by giving slope to road berms so that vehicles of customer can be parked. Traders of Kesho Ram Complex are suffering due to the insufficient availability of parking space.

They also raised the issue of unjustified pending notices to the trader’s under the Advertisement Control Act, ranging from Rs1 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. These notices should be withdrawn or liquidated with minimum charges as applicable in the rules for shops which is Rs 4,000 per year for 2’ x 4’ standee, they added.

They also demanded the rationalisation of door-to-door collection charges for a godowns in Grain Market, Timber Market and a few offices in the sector market. Also, notices have been issued, demanding Rs 2,000 per floor per month though rate mentioned in the notification is Rs 150 per month per floor for SCO/SCF in sector markets.

They also took up the issue of the exemption of interest on property tax, which was passed by the Property Tax Assessment Committee two years ago.