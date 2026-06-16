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Home / Chandigarh / Traders urge Chandigarh Administration to review, rationalise industrial plot penalties

Traders urge Chandigarh Administration to review, rationalise industrial plot penalties

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:48 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Various industrial associations have appealed to the UT Administration to review and rationalise the proposed penalties related to misuse and building violations on industrial plots.

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In representations submitted to the Estate Office, they urged the authorities to adopt a more industry-friendly approach while determining future penalties.

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The associations pointed out that prior to 2009, misuse charges on industrial plots were levied at approximately Rs 10 per square yard and suggested that any revised penalty structure should use this as the base rate, adjusted only for inflation. They argued that linking penalties to collector rates was inappropriate, as industrial activities have no direct correlation with the sale value of plots.

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They also sought a minimum three-month notice period for industries to rectify violations before additional charges, stating that immediate punitive action places undue pressure on the working capital of industrial units.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the manufacturing sector, associations mentioned that industrial growth in Chandigarh has remained stagnant for several years, with many businesses shifting operations to neighbouring states due to rising costs and regulatory burdens.

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Chander Verma, president, Chandigarh Industrial Converted Plot Owners' Association, requested the Administration to formulate a balanced policy that ensured compliance while safeguarding the viability and competitiveness of local industries.

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